Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $375.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $350.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $352.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.07.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,083 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

