Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Target Price to $15.00

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of USCB Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
USCB Financial Stock Performance
USCB opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. USCB Financial has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $240 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Institutional Trading of USCB Financial
USCB Financial Company Profile
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.
