Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Target Price to $15.00

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of USCB Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

USCB opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. USCB Financial has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $240 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,211,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the second quarter worth $6,786,000. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 80.9% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

