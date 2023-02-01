Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stake Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KDP opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.