KeyCorp Increases Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $48.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TPX opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $42.27.

Insider Activity

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $553,406.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 292.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,066,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 794,840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $87,000. Repertoire Partners LP grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 20.6% in the second quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 579,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 98,895 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading

