Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.18. The company had a trading volume of 157,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,398. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.59 and a 200 day moving average of $168.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

