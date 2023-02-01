Kinder Morgan, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980 over the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

