Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Kirby Stock Up 9.1 %

Kirby stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. Kirby has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $341,285,000 after purchasing an additional 54,667 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kirby by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kirby by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,931,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 51.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,120,000 after acquiring an additional 208,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,620,000 after purchasing an additional 225,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kirby Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

