Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,927,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $2,013,888 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $53,855,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,817,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $23,523,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.52%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.