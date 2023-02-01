KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Cut to $18.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.
KREF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 309.42 and a quick ratio of 309.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $21.75.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.
