KlayUniverse Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.40 Million (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $1,075.15 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KlayUniverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00398998 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,476.73 or 0.28006731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00585844 BTC.

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04277274 USD and is up 12.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,794.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KlayUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KlayUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.