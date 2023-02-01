KOK Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $49.07 million and approximately $566,910.97 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00047263 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000222 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019033 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00215907 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002820 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09689108 USD and is down -5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $855,998.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

