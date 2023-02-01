Kokoswap (KOKO) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,112.36

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $98.63 million and approximately $2,112.36 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

