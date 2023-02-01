Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.57 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $36.57 million and $707,160.01 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00197085 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00070319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00044101 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002000 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

