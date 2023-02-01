KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.07 and last traded at $33.07. Approximately 24,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 45,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KARS. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,255,000.

