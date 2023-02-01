KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Shares Down 0.6%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.69% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.