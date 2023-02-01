Kujira Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $55.59 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded 34% higher against the US dollar. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $55.59 million and approximately $130,482.32 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00003076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00399329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,468.79 or 0.28029961 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00588566 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 107,905,575 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.7256065 USD and is up 5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $132,539.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

