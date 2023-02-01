L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $214.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.56 and its 200-day moving average is $223.35. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.