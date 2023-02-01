Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $19.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

