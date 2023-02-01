Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Lamb Weston has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

