Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2023

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Lamb Weston has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Dividend History for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.