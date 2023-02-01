Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $660.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LCSHF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.79) to GBX 589 ($7.27) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.65) to GBX 750 ($9.26) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.78) to GBX 645 ($7.97) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.39) to GBX 770 ($9.51) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Lancashire Stock Performance

LCSHF opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

