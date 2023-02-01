Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $630.27

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 630.27 ($7.78) and traded as high as GBX 708.60 ($8.75). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 708.60 ($8.75), with a volume of 1,376,096 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 780 ($9.63) to GBX 680 ($8.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Land Securities Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 649.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 630.87. The firm has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,311.85.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Land Securities Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 616 ($7.61), for a total value of £17,050.88 ($21,058.27).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

