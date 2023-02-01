LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $105.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

