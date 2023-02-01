LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VB stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.46. 97,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.33 and its 200 day moving average is $188.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35.
