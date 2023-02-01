LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020,733. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $105.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

