LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,253,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 66,260 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 19,569 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in AT&T by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. 8,101,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,422,605. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading

