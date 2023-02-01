LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,900 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,318,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Oracle by 102.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 935,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,499,186. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $90.49. The firm has a market cap of $239.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

