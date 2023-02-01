LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 649,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.