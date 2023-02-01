LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

NYSE:NVS traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,338. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

