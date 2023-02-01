LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,534 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 597,603 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 488,527 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 180,436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 458,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 458,308 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 457,779 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,673. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

