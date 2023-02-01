Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $24.90

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.90, but opened at $26.42. Li Auto shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 2,586,236 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LI shares. DBS Vickers started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA lowered their price target on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 106.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,700 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 34.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,945 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 410.0% during the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,441,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570,232 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 152.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,629,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

