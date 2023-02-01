Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Li-Cycle Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Li-Cycle stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 359,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,509. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 461.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 81.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 48.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

