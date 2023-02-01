Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of LICY stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $954.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.19. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Li-Cycle by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 435.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 81,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 43,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Li-Cycle

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

