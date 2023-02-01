Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

NYSE:LICY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. 146,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.37 million, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 335.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Li-Cycle Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

