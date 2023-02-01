Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.
Li-Cycle Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on LICY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.
Li-Cycle Company Profile
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
