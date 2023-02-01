Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Li-Cycle Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LICY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 158.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 335.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the second quarter worth $85,000. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

