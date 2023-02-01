Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,567.00 or 0.06804196 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 2% against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $5.47 billion and $7.50 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 96.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.91 or 0.00399407 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.13 or 0.28035397 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00587727 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,024,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,023,586.6554973 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,567.17500688 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $12,341,791.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

