Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) & Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Critical Comparison

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Limestone Bancorp and Community Bank System, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Community Bank System 1 2 0 0 1.67

Limestone Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.03%. Community Bank System has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.98%. Given Community Bank System’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Bank System is more favorable than Limestone Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limestone Bancorp $66.69 million 2.57 $18.34 million $2.40 10.77 Community Bank System $702.45 million 4.41 $188.08 million $3.46 16.67

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and Community Bank System’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Limestone Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Community Bank System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and Community Bank System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limestone Bancorp 27.50% 14.79% 1.31% Community Bank System 26.77% 11.94% 1.25%

Volatility & Risk

Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bank System has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Limestone Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Limestone Bancorp pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Bank System has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Community Bank System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Community Bank System beats Limestone Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises. The Employee Benefit Services segment provides employee benefit trust services, collective investment funds, fund administration, transfer agency, retirement plan and VEBA/HRA, and health savings account plan administration services, actuarial services, and healthcare consulting services. The All Other segment consists of wealth management and insurance services. The company was founded on April 15, 1983 and is headquartered in DeWitt, NY.

