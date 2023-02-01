Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Linamar in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Linamar stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.29. 869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,526. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. Linamar has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $56.23.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

