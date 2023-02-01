Litecoin Cash Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $128.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 775,769,575 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
