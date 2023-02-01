Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in onsemi by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in onsemi by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $77.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

