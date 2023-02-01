Lmcg Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664,130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,333,000 after acquiring an additional 340,744 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,770,000 after acquiring an additional 572,745 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,942,000 after acquiring an additional 326,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.73.

