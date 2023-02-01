Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PACW. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,987.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.41. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,320,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Further Reading

