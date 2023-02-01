Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 3,504 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Relx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Relx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Relx by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

RELX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.72) to GBX 2,810 ($34.70) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.72) to GBX 2,770 ($34.21) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Relx from GBX 2,828 ($34.93) to GBX 2,800 ($34.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.30) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

