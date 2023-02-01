Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 510 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter.

BankUnited Price Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.19. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

