Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $248.10 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $250.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.39.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

