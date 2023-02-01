Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ CHDN opened at $248.10 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $250.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
- Should You Buy Dividend Achiever Cisco Ahead Of Earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.