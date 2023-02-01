Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.23. 53,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,695. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $473.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.