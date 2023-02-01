London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) PT Lowered to £102

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from £105 ($129.68) to £102 ($125.97) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s current price.

LSEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($123.50) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($113.62) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,700 ($119.80) to GBX 9,940 ($122.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,408 ($116.19).

LON LSEG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 7,402 ($91.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,487.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,743.49. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,230 ($76.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,612 ($106.36). The stock has a market cap of £41.04 billion and a PE ratio of 4,404.76.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

