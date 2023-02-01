Loopring (LRC) Price Up 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

Loopring (LRC) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Loopring has a total market cap of $468.30 million and $117.18 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

