Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.02. 908,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,861. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $240.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

