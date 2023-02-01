LSV Asset Management Acquires 48,022 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.80% of CSG Systems International worth $64,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,857.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 50.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 201.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CSGS opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.85.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 81.54%.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

