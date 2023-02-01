LSV Asset Management Acquires 53,225 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.22% of Simon Property Group worth $68,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

NYSE:SPG opened at $128.46 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $149.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

